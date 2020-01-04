TODAY
Guitar fest
The seventh annual Don Skinner Guitar Fest will be held from 2:30-7:30 p.m. today at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event, hosted by the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association, is a fundraiser for Ruth’s House, a domestic violence shelter. Donations will be accepted and refreshments will be sold. Visit artsofthepamlico.org.
TUESDAY
Tryon tour
Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St., New Bern, will host a behind the scenes costume shop tour from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday. Historic clothing interpreter Leslie Lambrecht will lead a tour of the historic Jones House with a brief description of the house and then through the Tryon Palace Costume Shop on the first floor of the house. The costumer will discuss historical clothing research, the sewing techniques used in the past, and current projects for upcoming events. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children and free for foundation members. Email info@tryonpalace.org or call 639-3500.
FRIDAY
Winter Workshop
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival Winter Workshop will host concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Jan. 11 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at A.J. Fletcher Music Hall on ECU’s campus. Concerts are $20 per concert or $50 for the series. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
Music series
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host Christie Dashiell, CV, Allyn Johnson and Jeff Bair as part of the African American Music Series on Friday. Free performances begin at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
Art opening
Surround Gallery, 131 Oakmont Drive, will host an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday for an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by Andy McLawhorn, an ECU graduate and retired director of Ayden Arts and Recreation. Call 746-4714.
