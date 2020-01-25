TODAY
‘Horticultural Zombies’
Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott will speak on “Horticultural Zombies — How to Recognize and Dispatch” at 10 a.m. today at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served, and vendors will have information about gardening products and plants. Tickets at the door are $30.
Beast of the East
The Pitt-Greenville Soccer Association will host the 31st annual Bojangles’ Beast of the East Tournament today and Sunday at ECU North Recreational Complex, 3764 U.S.264 East; Bradford Creek Park, 4523 Old Pactolus Road; and the PGSA Soccer Plex, 5328 N.C. 43 South. More than 80 teams from across the state and region will participate. Games will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at all locations. Visit pgsasoccer.com.
‘Aladdin’ ballet
The Eastern N.C. Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The event is a benefit for Make-A-Wish of Eastern Carolina. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include priority seating and a reception, are $50. Visit ecuarts.com or call 1-800-ECU-ARTS.
Comedy
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will host Matt White and Friends comedy at 8 p.m. today. Admission is $12, $10 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com.
Outdoor Expo
The Carolina Outdoor Expo will be held on Jan. 25-26 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include seminars from saltwater and freshwater fishing guides and hunting experts and outdoor sports vendors with the latest in hunting and fishing products. Weekend admission is $10 for adults and $25 for families. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. Visit carolinaoutdoorexpo.com.
FROGGS
Friends of the Greenville Greenways (FROGGS) will host a “friendraiser” from 4-6:30 p.m. today at Pitt Street Brewing Co., 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include live entertainment, homemade chili and a presentation on the organization. The event is free, but memberships will be available for $30. Call 518-5246.
USA Dance
USA Dance will host a dance party from 8-10 p.m. today at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Joyce Price of Rivertowne Ballroom in New Bern will offer a dance lesson on East Coast Swing at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 each or $5 for students.
Build a birdhouse
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Build a Birdhouse from 2-3 p.m. today Cost is $12 for city residents and $16 for others. Call 329-4560.
MONDAY
‘Talking Tar Heel’
Walt Wolfram will speak at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Farmville Public Library, 3762 W. Wilson St., as part of its lifelong learning series. Wolfram, a professor at North Carolina State University, is the author of “Talking Tar Heel: How Our Voices Tell the Story of North Carolina.”
Holocaust concert
East Carolina University School of Music will host a Holocaust remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Featured performers will be ECU faculty artists Emanuel Gruber, cello, and Catherine H. Garner, piano, as well as ECU Theater faculty member Tracy Donohue, narrator. Free. Call 328-6851.
TUESDAY
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Memphis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play Tulane at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
THURSDAY
Fuze Trio
The ECU School of Music will present Fuze Trio at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The concert will feature Ronda Ford, flute; Erika Schafer, trumpet; and ECU alumni Jenny Parker, piano. All are part of a faculty ensemble from UT Chattanooga. Free. Call 328-6851.
FRIDAY
Wind and brass
The ECU School of Music will present the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble with Coastal Winds Quintet and ECU Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance will feature the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, joined by the Coastal Winds Quintet and the ECU Brass Quintet. Free. Call 328-6851.
