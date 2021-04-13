Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Spring Open House
The Council on Aging presents Spring Open House, from noon to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. For more information contact 252-753-2424.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Farmville United Methodist Church, 4588 W. Church St, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, April 18
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath, 1-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 20.
- Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 28.
Quilt Stories
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum History Speaks series will present a virtual lecture, "Quilt Stories," by Diana Bell-Kite, curator at NC Museum of History, at 7 p.m. April 22. Go on a storytelling journey through a century of quilts (1865–1965) made by regular folks using the materials they had available. Explore what these reveal about life in North Carolina. The virtual lecture is free but registration is required. Visit the facebook page for Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum to register or go to https://bit.ly/3m76Za2.
Outdoor Living Tour
The PCC Foundation is hosting The Down East Outdoor Living Tour and 'Chair-ity' auction 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside the greenhouse and in the parking lot on Reedy Branch Road. Auction items will be on display outside of the greenhouse. They may be purchased through mobile bidding. All chairs have been designed and donated by members of the community. The PCC Horticulture Technology Department will be hosting a plant sale at the greenhouse. Maps will be provided. Tickets are $30 per person. Tickets and more information are at www.pittccfoundation.com/pcc-events/outdoor-living-tour.
Outdoor concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at The Memorial Baptist Church. Concert Choir will perform Rutter's Gloria and other selections with orchestra. The Children's Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The even is free. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sunday, May 9.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Medical Center, Humana and Health Assist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. The event will be held at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required; however, facemasks are required to participate. The event will provide drive-through service only. Visit www.medassist.org.
Stay Education
Lenoir Community College is offering a Stay Education Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, on the main campus. Pick up your passports as each program will represent a different country. Get a stamp for each program you visit and enter drawings to win prizes after collecting all stamps.
Star party
North Carolina Museum of Natural Science at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane Grifton, will host a night of stargazing and activities from 8-10 p.m. Friday, April 16, during the 2021 North Carolina Science Festival’s Statewide Star Party. This year’s event will focus on the moon and Mars, with telescope viewings and games and activities that explore the nature of these worlds. All in-person programs follow current state and federal health guidelines related to COVID-19. Visit atimeforscience.org to register or for more information.
Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, April 30, in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program is designed to help inform participants of the importance of expert care and how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. For more information or to register, visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include 5-10 mile loops, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co., and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donation will be accepted for a bike tool stand at the library.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 30. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39 will resume its monthly meetings on April 20 and on the third Tuesday going forward. Please check out the post's Facebook page for more information or to send them a message.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. April 19
- Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
- Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21
- Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
- Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
- Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
- Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.