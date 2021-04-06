Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include 5-10 mile loops, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co., and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donation will be accepted for a bike tool stand at the library.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
Revival services
King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland, will have revival services at 7 p.m. April 11-16. The Rev. Rick Downing will be guest evangelist. Child care will be provided.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 16. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, is hosting a vegetable and fruit gardening class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24. Josie Walker from Common Ground of ENC will lead the three-part series on how to properly begin vegetable and fruit gardening. She will provide a presentation and allow her guests to have hands-on experience with planting pots. The classes are available via Zoom with the following meeting info. April 10: ID 93207837650, passcode 550015; April 17: ID 97096611214, passcode: 690701; April 24: ID 96015106209, passcode: 182204.
Spring Open House
The Council on Aging presents Spring Open House, from noon to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. For more information contact 252-753-2424.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- How Grief Leads to Freedom, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
- Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. April 19
- Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
- Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21
- Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
- Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
- Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
- Vacation to Lancaster, Pa., June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Fascinating Fungi
Dr. Claude Robey will present “Fascinating Fungi,” a slide show and discussion about mushroom studies and foraging during the month Cypress Group Sierra Club meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12. According to the American Mushroom Institute, mushrooms are the “ultimate recyclers” because they can convert byproducts and waste from other agricultural sectors into the compost or medium used to grow mushrooms, as fodder for livestock, or as a soil conditioner and fertilizer. Compared to other crops, growing mushrooms requires very little water or electricity, and produces little in the way of carbon emissions. Dr. Robey is a retired endocrinologist, originally from France. She would like to connect with fellow mycophiles for foraging or for possibly creating a Mycology Club in eastern North Carolina. meetup.com/cypress-group/ for more information and to join the Zoom meeting.
Latino discussion
The East Carolina University Department of Anthropology will host a lecture at 4 p.m. on Friday called NC’s Latino Immigrants: Making the Invisible Visible. Juvencio Rocha Peralta, executive director of AMEXCAN will discuss how the organization’s efforts have enriched the lives of Latino and non-Latino residents of North Carolina. The lecture is part of series of events associated with the Hostile Terrain 94 participatory art exhibition in the RIS Hallway in the first floor of Joyner Library and occurring in nearly 150 cities around the globe. Visit anthropology.ecu.edu/department-of-anthropology/hostile-terrain-94-at-ecu/ to register and learn more about the effort.
William Pitt webinar
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a webinar by Tim Jenks, Ph.D., on William Pitt the Elder at 7 p.m. on April 14. Pitt (1708-78), First Earl of Chatham, twice prime minister of Britain and reputed friend of the colonists is namesake of Pitt County. Jenks' talk is part of the society's celebration of the 260th anniversary of Pitt County's history. Jenks is an associate professor in the ECU History Department who specializes in the study of British political culture and national identity. The virtual lecture is free, but Zoom registration is required through the "Events" tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Meal changes
Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will offer single-day meal delivery and curbside service beginning Monday, April 12. Participants will receive seven days of breakfasts and lunches at each weekly distribution. Curbside sites, which provide free meals to ages 18 and younger, include Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:50-10:35 a.m.; Grifton, 10-10:45 a.m.; Wahl-Coates, 10:45-11:30 a.m.; Chicod, 12:30-1 p.m.; A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and Farmville Middle, 1-1:30 p.m. Families may pick up meals from any participating sites. Once-a-week delivery is available to Pitt County Schools’ students enrolled as full-time virtual learners. Participants must register before 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., April 11.
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 14
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning March 28. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.