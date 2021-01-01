Email announcements to community@reflector.com
ReStart 5k
Greenville’s ReStart 5K, a free run held every New Year’s Day to start the year right, will be held 10 a.m. to noon at Fleet Feet, 709 S.E. Greenville Blvd., with a staggered start and COVID precautions in place. The run is a free, untimed community event meant for fun, health and fellowship. Runs will start every five minutes and the course will follow sections of greenway and side-walked streets. Registration is required. Visit fleetfeet.com/s/greenvillenc/ and click the Restart link under the Events and Races menu.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is closed through today. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov Jan. 4-June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accepting grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways Jan. 1-31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that work to reduce impaired driving, encourage seat belt use; reduce speed-related fatalities, promote pedestrian and bicycle safety, advance motorcycle safety, promote child safety seats, and address related initiatives. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.