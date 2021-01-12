Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Redeem the Dream
The Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold a virtual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at noon on Monday, Jan. 18. The program, “Redeeming the Dream,” will feature keynote speakers Rev. Bob Hudak, Apostle Charles E. Lewis, a special message from U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and music from Demarcus Haddock and Covenant. First Presbyterian Church of Greenville will host the event. View at clergy2014.org or facebook.com/interfaithclergy.
Dream Big
The Pitt County NAACP Youth Committee will host Dream Big, a youth discussion on civil rights, from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. The event will focus on identifying, pursuing and achieving dreams in 2021 and how civil rights leaders like Martin Luthier King Jr. affected change. Email pittconaacpyouth@gmail.com for more information and a link to participate in the Zoom event.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar featuring Kim Kenyon, senior conservator with the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Kenyon will speak on “Recent Discoveries from the Queen Anne’s Revenge and La Concorde.” The webinar, although capped at 100 attendees, is open to the public at no charge. Registration in advance is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Eat Smart Move More
North Carolina’s East Smart Move More online prevent diabetes program starts this month and will be free to all residents who complete attendance and tracking requirements. Participants must be prediabetic and meet other requirement and pay a $30 fee that is refundable upon course completions. The course has a $430 value. Those interested may visit esmmpreventdiabetes.com to learn more and register by Jan. 15.
Community Unity
Greenville’s 24th Annual Community Unity celebration will be held 8 a.m. on Monday. The event, normally a breakfast at ECU’s Murphy Center, is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County. The 2021 event will be shared via a live stream. Russell and Sheryl Booker, founders of One Acorn, are the keynote speakers. One Acorn is a South Carolina-based consulting firm that specializes in diversity, equity and inclusion strategies. The free event is hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the City of Greenville, Reimage Church and Vidant Medical Center. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/community-unity-2021/ to register and receive a link.
Chamber events
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce this month will host Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly for his state of the city address and ECU economist Rick Nisawander for his annual economic forecast. Connelly’s program is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Niswander’s is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Both events will be streamed live. Visit www.greenvillenc.org for registration information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. To find other testing opitons Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
