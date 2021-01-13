Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Crimes against children
A Jan. 21 program from the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be highlighting a spike in internet crimes against children possibly resulting from an increase in internet use by youth due to the pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. virtual event will feature Tiffany Pate, senior analyst at the State Bureau of Investigation — Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, who will unpack the alarming 2020 numbers and how these cases are investigated. To attend this meeting, visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accept grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways through Jan. 31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Backback Boosters
Harris Teeter stores are encouraging shoppers to participate in their Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign through Jan. 26 to help provide nutritious meals to children-in-need. Shoppers will be invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to benefit local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families in need across Harris Teeter’s operating areas. Food bank and food pantry partners are assigned stores within their service areas to ensure funds collected through this campaign remain local.
Adult sports
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering adult activities in multiple sports starting at H. Boyd Lee Park. A five-week doubles cornhole league will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings Jan. 12 through Feb. 18. Call 329-4550 for information. A pickleball clinic will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 8-March 3. Call 329-4550. Registration for an adult basketball league is Feb. 11 with play beginning Feb. 22. Call Sophie Duncan at 329-4267 or email her at sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.