Mike Shugart of Greenville said he wanted to brighten up everyone’s day with some flowers he took a photo of last summer.

Servire Chorus

Servire Chorus, professional vocal ensemble and service organization, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for season ticket holders of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series, call 328-4788 or email artscomm@ecu.edu. Donations will also be accepted at the concert which will help fund Purple Pantry’s food and supply bank for low-income students in need.