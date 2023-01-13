Servire Chorus, professional vocal ensemble and service organization, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for season ticket holders of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series, call 328-4788 or email artscomm@ecu.edu. Donations will also be accepted at the concert which will help fund Purple Pantry’s food and supply bank for low-income students in need.
Piano duo
East Carolina University School of Music will present a piano concert featuring Keiko Sekino, ECU’s keyboard department chair, and Heather Conner, professor of piano at Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music, at 7:30 p.m.tonight in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free concert will feature four-hand and two-piano works by Schubert, Liszt and Barber. Call-328-6851. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
ECU Concerto Competition
East Carolina University School of Music will host its Concerto Competition at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will feature finalists of the 2022-23 ECU Concerto Competition. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “Treasure Island” from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. April 1. Audition appointment are available at smilesandfrowns.org.
Birdwatching trip
River Park North will host a birdwatching trip to Lake Mattamuskeet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge is home to many migrating species of swans, geese and ducks as well as year-round inhabitants like bald eagles and hawks. Meet at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Ages 12 and up. Bring a snack and a drink. Cost is $20 for residents, $23 for others. Registration is required at 329-4650 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
Senior Valentines
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its annual Valentines Day card decorating to make cards for seniors participating in the Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program on Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4. A craft table will be set up at the market and participants can order supplies via e-mail at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. All entries should include a nice message to a senior on the inside of their card. Decorated cards must be returned to the market by Feb. 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Membership Celebration
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Membership Celebration & Networking Event 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The dinner event highlights the past year’s accomplishments, shares a vision for the year ahead and recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of community leaders, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. Individual tickets are $85 and $160 per couple; tables of eight reserved with business logo are $575. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.