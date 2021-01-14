Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Girl Scout Cookies
Area Girl Scouts will begin annual cookie sales this weekend with new ways to get them during the pandemic. Some masked girls will still go door-to-door in their neighborhoods after a kick-off event on Saturday and they will offer cookies via drive-through events and at some retailers starting Jan. 22. Supporters also may use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply or by calling 800-284-4475. Pitt County this year also is a pilot county for sales via the Grubhub app. Locals can participate in Operation Cookie Drop which sends cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
PCC MLK tribute
Pitt Community College will host its 9th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday. The event will feature Garrett Taylor, owner and CEO of Uplift Comprehensive Services, a regional child behavioral health agency. The virtual event is sponsored by PCC’s Multicultural Committee. Email jlspain@email.pittcc.edu for information.
Diabetes prevention
North Carolina’s East Smart Move More online prevent diabetes program starts this month and will be free to all residents who complete attendance and tracking requirements. Participants must be prediabetic and meet other requirements and pay a $30 fee that is refundable upon course completion. The course has a $430 value. Visit esmmpreventdiabetes.com to learn more and register by Jan. 15.
Scouting for Food
Local Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food, next month. Members of the East Carolina Council’s 20-county area will distribute door hangers Feb. 6 to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return to the neighborhoods that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. For information, call 522-1521,
Free meals
Pitt County Schools’ curbside meals are free to ages 1 to 18 from Mondays-Fridays. Pickup sites and hours include: Wintergreen Intermediate (9:50-10:35 a.m.); Grifton, Ridgewood and South Greenville (10-10:45 a.m.); Ayden Elementary (10-11 a.m.); Wellcome (11 a.m.-noon); Chicod, (12:30-1 p.m.); A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock (12:30-1:30 p.m.); and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Wintergreen and A.G. Cox also have pickup times from 5-6:30 p.m. for the weekday meals. Weekend meals are available Saturdays at the times above at A.G. Cox, Farmville, Wellcome and Wintergreen. Meals can only be distributed once per day per child at any site. Anyone can pick up curbside meals for children provided that they have the children or a meal card with them. Meal cards are available on request at the above sites. Bus delivery of meals is an option during virtual learning, but reservations are required by 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for more information.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.