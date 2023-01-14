Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ACA Navigators
Access East is hosting free enrollment events help to health insurance seekers obtain coverage through the ACA marketplace 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Sunday at 2410 Stantonsburg Road in Stanton Square. Bring Social Security numbers for every family member, or document numbers for legal immigrants; employer names and phone numbers; income information for every household member who has income and needs coverage; information about any health insurance any household member has. Regular office hours for assistance are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Call 847-3027 or 877-755-5438 or visit www.ncnavigator.net to schedule an appointment.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information or to send a message if there are questions.
Power Lunch
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its January Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at The Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Assistant Pitt County Manager James Rhodes will discuss the Envision Pitt County 2045 Comprehensive Plan. The lunch is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223. RSVP by Monday.
ECU Concerto Competition
East Carolina University School of Music will host its Concerto Competition at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will feature finalists of the 2022-23 ECU Concerto Competition. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “Treasure Island” from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. April 1. Audition appointment are available at smilesandfrowns.org.
Maury Fire Rescue
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Maury Fire Station, 3659 N.C. 903 North, Snow Hill.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
BHM celebration
Joyce Ann Ladner, civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president, will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18. The Elizabeth City State University Choir is the special musical guest.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 355-3180.
Bible study
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at (252) 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com. The Bible study will be held in the conference room.