Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Diabetes prevention
North Carolina’s East Smart Move More online prevent diabetes program starts this month and will be free to all residents who complete attendance and tracking requirements. Participants must be prediabetic and meet other requirement and pay a $30 fee that is refundable upon course completions. The course has a $430 value. Visit esmmpreventdiabetes.com to learn more and register by today.
Crimes against children
A Jan. 21 program from the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be highlighting a spike in internet crimes against children possibly resulting from an increase in internet use by youth due to the pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. virtual event will feature Tiffany Pate, senior analyst at the State Bureau of Investigation — Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, who will unpack the alarming 2020 numbers and how these cases are investigated. Visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes to attend.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accept grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways through Jan. 31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that work to reduce impaired driving, encourage seat belt use; reduce speed-related fatalities, promote pedestrian and bicycle safety, advance motorcycle safety, promote child safety seats, and address related initiatives. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.