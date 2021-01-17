Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Girl Scout Cookies
Area Girl Scouts have begun annual cookie sales with new ways to get them during the pandemic. Some masked girls will still go door-to-door, and they will offer them via drive-through events and at some retailers starting Jan. 22. Supporters also may use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply or by calling 800-284-4475. Pitt County this year also is a pilot county for sales via the Grubhub app. Locals can participate in Operation Cookie Drop which sends cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Chamber events
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce this month will host Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly for his state of the city address and ECU economist Rick Nisawander for his annual economic forecast. Connelly’s program is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Niswander’s is 11 a.m. on Jan. 26. Both events will be streamed live. Visit www.greenvillenc.org for registration information.
Queen Anne’s Revenge
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar featuring Kim Kenyon, senior conservator with the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. Kenyon will speak on “Recent Discoveries from the Queen Anne’s Revenge and La Concorde.” The webinar, although capped at 100 attendees, is open to the public at no charge. Registration in advance is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistorical society.com/events for more information and to register.
Crimes against children
A Jan. 21 program from the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be highlighting a spike in internet crimes against children possibly resulting from an increase in internet use by youth due to the pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. virtual event will feature Tiffany Pate, senior analyst at the State Bureau of Investigation — Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, who will unpack the alarming 2020 numbers and how these cases are investigated. Visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes to attend.
School meals
Pitt County Schools’ curbside meals are free to ages 1 to 18 from Mondays-Fridays. Pickup sites and hours include: Wintergreen Intermediate (9:50-10:35 a.m.); Grifton, Ridgewood and South Greenville (10-10:45 a.m.); Ayden Elementary (10-11 a.m.); Wellcome (11 a.m.-noon); Chicod, (12:30-1 p.m.); A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock (12:30-1:30 p.m.); and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Wintergreen and A.G. Cox also have pickup times from 5-6:30 p.m. for the weekday meals. Weekend meals are available Saturdays at the times above at A.G. Cox, Farmville, Wellcome and Wintergreen. Meals can only be distributed once per day per child. Anyone can pick up curbside meals for children provided that they have the children or a meal card with them. Meal cards are available on request at the above sites. Bus delivery of meals is an option during virtual learning, but reservations are required by 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for more information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m., Jan. 21. Drop-ins are welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.