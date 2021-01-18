Email announcements to community@reflector.com
American Legion
Monthly meetings at American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, remain on hold. At this time the number of people that can be present is limited and all members and guests must abide by spacing and mask rules. Meetings will resume on the third Tuesday of the month upon further direction from the state. Please check out the post’s Facebook or web pages to stay up to date about future meetings, programs and ceremonies.
Food box distribution
SMRCO Inc. will hold its monthly drive through food box distribution Friday afternoon. Gates open at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Contact Larry Chance 252-327-8208
Chamber events
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce this month will host Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly for his state of the city address and ECU economist Rick Nisawander for his annual economic forecast. Connelly’s program is scheduled for 11 a.m. today. Niswander’s is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Both events will be streamed live. Visit www.greenvillenc.org for registration information.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accept grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways through Jan. 31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that work to reduce impaired driving, encourage seat belt use; reduce speed-related fatalities, promote pedestrian and bicycle safety, advance motorcycle safety, promote child safety seats, and address related initiatives. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Backback Boosters
Harris Teeter stores are encouraging shoppers to participate in their Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign through Jan. 26 to help provide meals to children in need. Shoppers will be invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to benefit local food bank backpack programs that provide meals and snacks to families in the grocery’s operating areas. Funds collected through this campaign remain local.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Drop-ins are welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
Caregiver burnout screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Beginning wood carving class 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35 and includes all necessary supplies.
Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Appointments last approximately 20 minutes.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 9. Drop-ins welcome
Road to Resources: If You Can't Drive a Stove, You Can't Drive a Car, Coping with mobility issues while retaining independence, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m.

Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.