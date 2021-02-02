Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pactolus event
Several groups are sponsoring the Pactolus CommUNITY event 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4., at Pactolus School, 3405 Yankee Hall Road. The event will provide information about free community resources, food, books and supplies. Games also will be available. Families will stay in their vehicles as they visit different stations. Social distancing and masks will be required. The event is sponsored by the Pitt County Educational Foundations, Parents for Public Schools and the United Way of Pitt County.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will discuss local green initiatives during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Jill Twark from the Friends of Greenville Greenways will give an update on expansions, and Nita Coleman will talk about the activities of Green Saves Green, a grassroots effort in the Elizabeth City area focused on renewable energy. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Virtual tax service
The VITA program is providing a virtual volunteer tax preparation service this year for people with low income over the age of 55. Call 252-752-1717, Ext. 208, and leave a message to request an appointment. Someone will be in touch with instructions on where to come in their vehicle to drop off documents and identification. Documents needed include driver's license or other identification, last year's tax return and all the tax documents for this year's tax return. The tax return will be completed without the taxpayer being present. The coordinator will call the taxpayer to go over their completed return and answer any questions. The taxpayer will then be told where and when to pick up their completed return. Please call only once. Do not request an appointment until you have all of your tax documents.
Black History celebration
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a virtual Black History Month celebration at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 featuring Carol Moseley Braun, first African-American female U.S. senator and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samos. Special musical guests include 105 Voices of History and the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Visit Facebook and Youtube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID: 247 148 6312. Call 252.756.4869 Ext. 202 or email shmbaptist@suddenlinkmail.com for information.
Pickleball Clinic
Greenville Recreation and Parks is offering a four-week introductory pickleball clinic starting Feb. 8 at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The clinic is 9-10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through March 3. Fees are $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4550.
SOAR Program
The Student Outreach and Recreation (SOAR) program at Eppes Recreation Center offers academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities for children age 5-12. The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily through April 30 at the center, 400 Nash St. Fees are $50 for residents, $75 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4567.
Chicken plates
The American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., Snow Hill, will be selling barbecue chicken plates 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the post. Plates include half a chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes and a roll for $8. There will be a separate bake sale for desserts. No drinks will be provided. Proceeds support the Colon Furr Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. This will be a drive-through sale. Cash only.