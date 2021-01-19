Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Queen Anne’s Revenge
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar featuring Kim Kenyon, senior conservator with the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Kenyon will speak on “Recent Discoveries from the Queen Anne’s Revenge and La Concorde.” The webinar, although capped at 100 attendees, is open to the public at no charge. Registration in advance is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Crimes against children
A Jan. 21 program from the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be highlighting a spike in internet crimes against children possibly resulting from an increase in internet use by youth due to the pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. virtual event will feature Tiffany Pate, senior analyst at the State Bureau of Investigation — Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, who will unpack the alarming 2020 numbers and how these cases are investigated. To attend this meeting, visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual youth essay contest. The contest asks participants to compose a 700- to 800-word essay on the 2020-21 topic of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism,” which is the topic for the 2020-21 School Year. The contest is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020; who are educated in Pitt County; and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age. The local winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Applications are due Feb. 1. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at (252) 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Scouting for Food
Local Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food, next month. Members of the East Carolina Council’s 20-county area will distribute door hangers Feb. 6 to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return to the neighborhoods that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. For more information, call 522-1521.
School meals
Pitt County Schools’ curbside meals are free to ages 1 to 18 from Mondays-Fridays. Pickup sites and hours include: Wintergreen Intermediate (9:50-10:35 a.m.); Grifton, Ridgewood and South Greenville (10-10:45 a.m.); Ayden Elementary (10-11 a.m.); Wellcome (11 a.m.-noon); Chicod, (12:30-1 p.m.); A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock (12:30-1:30 p.m.); and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Wintergreen and A.G. Cox also have pickup times from 5-6:30 p.m. for the weekday meals. Weekend meals are available Saturdays at the times above at A.G. Cox, Farmville, Wellcome and Wintergreen. Meals can only be distributed once per day per child at any site. Anyone can pick up curbside meals for children provided that they have the children or a meal card with them. Meal cards are available on request at the above sites. Bus delivery of meals is an option during virtual learning, but reservations are required by 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for more information.
