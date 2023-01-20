Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Senior Valentines
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its annual Valentines Day card decorating event to make cards for seniors participating in the Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program on Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4. A craft table will be set up at the market and participants can order supplies via email at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. All entries should include a nice message to a senior on the inside of their card. Decorated cards must be returned to the market by Feb. 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Awaken Coffee benefit
Awaken Coffee will hold the Key in the Willow Tree Benefit Dinner with Author Lisa Allen on Saturday at the Cotton Barn in Winterville. Details about the dinner, including sponsorships and tickets, are available at TheKeyInTheWillowTree.com. Awaken Coffee will open a coffee shop this spring to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
USA Dance
USA Dance will host the first dance of the new year from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Instructors will give tips on the Foxtrot. Cost is $10. No partner required.
Ayden Museum
The Fourth Sunday Ayden Museum Open House will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Docents will be available to share information and to answer any questions. The doors will close promptly at 4 as the Ayden Historical and Arts Society Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting from 4-5. There is no admission fee, although donations are always welcome. To arrange a private or group tour, call 746-4209.
Parent support panel
Carolina Therapy Connection, 1925 Turnbury Drive, will host a parent support panel to provide a safe space for families to ask questions to a group of panelist who have experience with a variety of special needs that a child may have; knowledge of relevant resources available to parents; and expertise in many areas of childhood development. The event is 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday. Virtual option available. Visit carolinatherapyconnection.com or call 341-9944.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Information night
Pitt County Schools will host a high school information night at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, in the lecture hall of J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is designed for families of students enrolled in private schools or home schools. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Holocaust Remembrance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a Holocaust Remembrance concert at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will include music by ECU faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello, and readings by School of Theatre and Dance professor Rebecca Simon. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Scholarship gala
The 40th annual Friends of ECU School of Music Scholarship Gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28, at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Tickets are $150 per person. Call Mary Elliott at 328-1286 or email at elliottma18@ecu.edu.