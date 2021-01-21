Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Trail hike
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, will host a trail hike at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5, and participation is limited. In-person programs will follow current state and federal health guidelines and are subject to change depending on COVID-19 restrictions. To register, visit atimeforscience.org.
Museum temporarily closed
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., is closed through Saturday due to a case of COVID-19. The museum reported that one of its staff members tested positive for the virus, and the facility is being cleaned and sanitized. A reopening date has not been announced. Visit gmoa.org or facebook.com/NCGMoA.
Chicken plates
The American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., Snow Hill, will be selling barbecue chicken plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the post. Plates include half a chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes and a roll for $8. There will be a separate bake sale for desserts. No drinks will be provided. Proceeds support the Colon Furr Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. This will be a drive-through sale. Cash only.
Red Cross training
The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina this month is hosting two online open houses to recruit volunteers to help with blood drives. The “Resolve to Volunteer” events will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday. Register for this free event by visiting https://rdcrss.org/3pvg4tM or email elisabeth.grant@redcross.org to find out more. The Red Cross needs willing volunteers to assist donors during blood drives. Blood continues to be in great demand as the pandemic has affected collection efforts. In addition to meeting critical blood demand, blood drives also test donor samples for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors with antibodies may then donate their plasma, which is used as a treatment for people actively fighting COVID-19.
American Legion
Monthly meetings at American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, remain on hold. At this time the number of people that can be present is limited and all members and guests must abide by spacing and mask rules. Meetings will resume on the third Tuesday of the month upon further direction from the state. Please check out the post’s Facebook or web pages to stay up to date about future meetings, programs and ceremonies.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar featuring Kim Kenyon, senior conservator with the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, from 7-8:30 p.m. today. Kenyon will speak on “Recent Discoveries from the Queen Anne’s Revenge and La Concorde.” The webinar, although capped at 100 attendees, is open to the public at no charge. Registration in advance is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Crimes against children
A program today from the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be highlighting a spike in internet crimes against children possibly resulting from an increase in internet use by youth due to the pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. virtual event will feature Tiffany Pate, senior analyst at the State Bureau of Investigation — Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, who will unpack the alarming 2020 numbers and how these cases are investigated. To attend this meeting, visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.