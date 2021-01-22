Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Trail hike
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, will host a trail hike at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5, and participation is limited. In-person programs will follow current state and federal health guideline bes and are subject to change depending on COVID-19 restrictions. To register, visit atimeforscience.org.
Food boxes
SMRCO Inc. will hold its monthly drive through food box distribution Friday afternoon. Gates open at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5.
Caregiver burnout screening, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 2.
Beginning wood carving class 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35 and includes all necessary supplies.
Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Appointments last approximately 20 minutes.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 9. Drop-ins welcome.{
Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., continues limited public access with limited activities. All branches of the library except for Bethel are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main branch is also open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, while the Winterville Library is open 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Bethel branch is open from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a limit of 20 patrons in the main library, five at the Children’s Library, and eight at the branch libraries. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no meeting room use, and computer use is limited to Carver branch, which offers 30 minutes daily. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at branch libraries. All returned items will be quarantined and remain on an individual’s account for up to seven days. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.