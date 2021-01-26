Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vaccine volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help staff the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department at the Greenville Convention Center. All volunteers will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Interested people must be 18 years old; shifts are available Monday-Sunday; clinical and non-clinical tasks are available including some paid positions; photo ID required; PPE provided. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/staffing-opportunities/ for more information and to register.
Red Cross training
The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina this month is hosting two online open houses to recruit volunteers to help with blood drives. The “Resolve to Volunteer” events will be held at 7 p.m. today and noon on Wednesday. Register at https://rdcrss.org/3pvg4tM or email elisabeth.grant@redcross.org to find out more. The Red Cross needs volunteers to assist donors during blood drives. Blood continues to be in great demand as the pandemic has affected collection efforts. Blood drives also test donor samples for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors with antibodies may then donate their plasma, which is used as a treatment for people fighting COVID-19.
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. A drive through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Chamber events
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host ECU economist Rick Nisawander for his annual economic forecast at 11 a.m. today. Visit www.greenvillenc.org for registration information.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual youth essay contest. The contest asks participants to compose a 700- to 800-word essay on the 2020-21 topic of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” which is the topic for the 2020-21 School Year. The contest is is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020; who are educated in Pitt County; and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age. The local winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Applications are due Feb. 1. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at (252) 814-7794 or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Scouting for Food
Local Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food, next month. Members of the East Carolina Council’s 20-county area will distribute door hangers Feb. 6 to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return to the neighborhoods that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. For more information, call 522-1521.
