Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Jan. 31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Parkinson’s Support
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Patients and caregivers are invited to talk about their experiences during small group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom, 120 W. Fifth St. Visit a chamber member business and network with other business leaders out of the office and off the clock while enjoying great food and beverages. Register at greenvillenc.org/events. Contact Aileen Peacock or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Bible study
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held from 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting Feb. 2 at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at 375-0112 or email crystalriver222@gmail.com. The Bible study will be held in the conference room.
Farmville Rural Fire
The annual meeting of the Farmville Rural Fire Association Inc. will will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the fire station, 3713 N. Main St. Officers for the coming year will be elected and any other business will be conducted.
Pitt Chess Open
The Pitt Area Chess Open will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carver Library, 618 W. 14th Ave. The event is a three-round G/70;d5 Swiss Format USCF Tournament. Sections will be divided up into groups of 8-12 players to allow for a maximum prize fund. Entry fee is $20, $5 more on site if not preregistered by 6 p.m. the day before the tournament. Same-day registration ends at 9. Visit pittchess.org for information and to register.
BHM celebration
Dr. Joyce Ann Ladner, civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president, will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Elizabeth City State University Choir is the special musical guest.
Dining with Diabetes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer a four-week Dining With Diabetes online series starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The virtual program and cooking demonstrations is for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with pre-diabetes and people who have type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions and their families and caregivers. Classes run from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 14. Contact Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu for more information. Register at go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register.
3Hc seeks volunteers
3Hc Home, Health and Hospice is seeking volunteers to offer companionship support for patients, caregiver relief, grief care and more. For more information on opportunities in the Greenville and Kinston, contact the coordinator at 919-648-5254.