Irene Cannon shared this photo of Sam, the Muscovy duck that lives at a pond on Emma Cannon Road. Sam tried to fly away when startled by a dog.

Nature Saturdays

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.