Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. Email feastoftheeast2021@gmail.com for more information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
Caregiver burnout screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Beginning wood carving class 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35 and includes all necessary supplies.
Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Appointments last approximately 20 minutes.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 9. Drop-ins welcome.
Road to Resources: If You Can’t Drive a Stove, You Can’t Drive a Car, Coping with mobility issues while retaining independence, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m.
Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 18. Drop-ins welcome.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 23. Drop-ins welcome.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Cost is $5
Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, Ext. 205 for information.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing opitons Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster, immigration and family support services. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 355-5111. Visit www.Catholic CharitiesRaleigh.org for information.