Vaccine volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help staff the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department at the Greenville Convention Center. All volunteers will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Interested people must be 18 years old; shifts are available Monday-Sunday; clinical and non-clinical tasks are available including some paid positions; photo ID required; PPE provided. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/staffing-opportunities/ for more information and to register.
Pickleball Clinic
Greenville Recreation and Parks is offering a four-week introductory pickleball clinic starting Feb. 8 at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The clinic is 9-10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through March 3. Fees are $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Call 329-4550.
SOAR Program
The Student Outreach and Recreation (SOAR) program at Eppes Recreation Center offers academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities for children age 5-12. The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily through April 30 at the center, 400 Nash St. Fees are $50 for residents, $75 for non-residents. Call 329-4567.
Scouting for Food
Local Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food, next month. Scouts will distribute door hangers Feb. 6 to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. For more information, call 522-1521.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing options Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can adopt a city street. Call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.