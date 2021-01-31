Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will discuss local green initiatives during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. Jill Twark from the Friends of Greenville Greenways will give an update on expansions, and Nita Coleman will talk about the activities of Green Saves Green, a grassroots effort in the Elizabeth City area focused on renewable energy. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Power Luncheon
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell will headline the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16. Folwell is responsible for the $100 billion state pension fund that provides retirement benefits for more than 900,000 teachers, law enforcement officers and other public workers. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-feb-2021/ for registration information for the Zoom event.
Virtual tax service
The VITA program is providing virtual volunteer tax preparation services this year for people with low income over the age of 55. Call 752-1717, Ext. 208, and leave a message to request an appointment. Someone will be in touch with instructions on where to drop off documents. Documents needed include copies of a driver license or other identification, last year’s tax return and all the tax forms for this year’s tax return. The tax return will be completed without the taxpayer being present. The coordinator will call the taxpayer to go over their completed return and answer any questions. The taxpayer will then be told where and when to pick up their completed return. Please call only once. Do not request an appointment until you have all of your tax documents.
Carol Moseley Braun
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a virtual Black History Month celebration at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 featuring Carol Moseley Braun, first African-American female U.S. senator and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samos. Special musical guests include 105 Voices of History and the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Visit Facebook and Youtube and search for Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, or call 646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID: 247 148 6312. Call 756-4869, Ext. 202 or email shmbaptist@suddenlinkmail.com for information.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive-through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. The event is presented by Friends of Boy Scout Troop 25. Email feastoftheeast2021@gmail.com for more information.
American Legion
Monthly meetings at American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, remain on hold due to capacity limits and mask rules. Meetings will resume on the third Tuesday of the month upon further direction from the state. Check out the post’s Facebook and web pages to stay up to date.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.