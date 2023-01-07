Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Cypress Club
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Shawn Taylor of the N.C. Division of Air Quality and Betsey Huddleston, Washington regional supervisor, will explain the process followed by DAQ for considering air-quality permits. The meeting is open to the public. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group to join by Zoom and for more information.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Jan. 9.
Food giveaways
- The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
- The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
ECU Health event
ECU Health is hosting a free, family-friendly community health event in Greenville on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave. This event will include health screenings, blood pressure, body mass index, blood glucose screenings and dental screenings. Telemedicine and COVID testing kits will be available, as will flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The event also will offer health resources, including ACA Open Enrollment, MyChart, diabetes/hypertension information and employment opportunities. It is offered in partnership with the Iota Nu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, JOY Community Center, Pitt County Health Department and Access East-Uninsured Programs.
Golden K Kiwanis
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1140 Charles St. Josh Sweeley of Edward Jones will present a program on cyber security. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the program and learn about the goals of the Golden K Kiwanis. For further information call 367-8310
Oliver auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production will run from March 1 for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Power Lunch
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its January Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Jan. 17, at The Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Assistant Pitt County Manager-Planning & Environment James Rhodes will discuss the Envision Pitt County 2045 Comprehensive Plan. The lunch is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223. RSVP by Monday, Jan. 16.
Birdwatching trip
River Park North will host a birdwatching trip to Lake Mattamuskeet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge is home to many migrating species of swans, geese and ducks as well as year-round inhabitants like bald eagles and hawks. Meet at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Ages 12 and up. Bring a snack and a drink. Cost is $20 for residents, $23 for others. Registration required at 329-4650 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.