Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Proclamation fights trafficking
The city of Greenville has proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking announced Thursday.
In the wake of the overdose of a 16-year-old who police said was being trafficked at the time of her death in a Greenville motel, the coalition is working to have all local governments to sign the proclamation throughout the month of January.
Mayor P.J. Connelly signed Greenville’s proclamation. “It’s definitely a problem here,” he said. “We need to devote resources to fighting human trafficking. We look forward to continuing to work with your organization to address this issue in Greenville.”
The proclamation is a positive step toward a community working to prevent human trafficking and improve services in an effort to better serve victims, a news release from the coalition said.
“Human Trafficking is a community issue,” said N.C. Stop Human Trafficking Founder and PCCAHT Facilitator Pam Strickland. “As an organization, PCCAHT is working to engage every aspect of community and civic life. We are pleased to have this commitment from the City of Greenville so that we may never see this type of tragedy in this community again. Change begins with sound policy decisions, community members and leaders, as well as agencies and organizations working together to end human trafficking.”
The next meeting of the coalition is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 via Zoom. Visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes to participate.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. To find other testing options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Support ENC Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which include supplies to fight COVID-19. Go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program offers assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services. Pitt County residents interested in applying should contact the DSS office at 902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit www.guc.com/about-us/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
Give blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.