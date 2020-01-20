Today
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves a meal of soup, sandwiches and/or fruit from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 561-7519.
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The service is carried out by local volunteers from churches and individuals and is supported by donations from the community. For more information about serving or donating, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Free aerobics
A free aerobics exercise class is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Monday at the Alice F. Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. The class is sponsored by Healthy Lives Healthy Choices, a grant supported program focusing on prevention and management of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Contact 702-8167 or 327-7964.
Amputee support group
The Eastern North Carolina Amputee Support Group will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. the third Monday of each month through November at the Inpatient Rehabilitation Classroom at Vidant Medical Center. The entrance can be found behind the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, 2100 Stantonsburg Road. For more information, contact Millie Shinn at 241-0828.
Coming Up
Health workshop
A “Living Healthy with Chronic Disease” workshop will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday-Feb. 27 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. This six-week workshop is free, meets once a week and will help participants manage their chronic disease. Call 752-1717 to register.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will hold the 29th Annual Used Book Sale from Feb. 6-9 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The first day will be open to Friends of the Library members only from 6-8 p.m. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door. The hours for the remaining days will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 and noon-3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 ($5 bag day). Visit https://sheppardlibrary.org/home/friends.
Antiques show
The Pitt County Historical Society will hold its 14th Annual “Antiques Show and Tell” from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Red Banks Primitive Baptist Church, located on the corner of 14th St and Fire Tower Road. The public is welcome. No admission is charged. PCHS welcomes submission of antiques, curiosities, oddities, collectibles, treasures and other items for investigation and discussion; however these submissions must be made between 2-2:30 p.m. before the event starts. Items cannot be accepted for showing after the event begins. There is a limit of two items per person. The event is not a sale or a formal appraisal although value might be discussed. For information visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events.
Smile Day
The 18th annual Give Kids a Smile Day will be held on Feb. 7 at 1025 Johns Hopkins Drive. This is a national event held each year to help provide free dental care to children who have no access to dental care. Local dentists from the East Central Dental Society, along with the ECU School of Dental Medicine, will provide free cleanings, x-rays, fluoride and treatment for 100 children. They are joined by the ECU College of Nursing, Brody School of Medicine, Pitt County Health Department, and Maynard Children’s Hospital to provide free blood pressure checks, height and weight measurements, BMI consultations, educational materials and medical/vaccination reviews. This event is for children ages 5 to 15 who do not have a dentist or dental insurance. Appointments required. Call 364-8107.