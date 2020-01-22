Today
Civil rights speaker
White House correspondent April Ryan will speak at 6 p.m. at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center ballroom, 501 E. 10th St., as part of a series of events being held in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Ryan will talk about the current state of civil rights. This is a ticketed event though it is free and open to the public. Tickets may be picked up in advance at the ECU Central Ticket Office in the student center or at the door on the night of the event. Visit ecu.edu.
SECU tax preparation
The State Employees’ Credit Union is offering low-cost tax preparation services starting today. Tax preparers will be on hand in all locations to answer questions and complete and electronically file 2019 federal and state income tax returns for members who are eligible to participate. Visit www.ncsecu.org.
Weekly bingo
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, holds bingo games each Wednesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games with prizes begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the military, veterans and families. Call 347-9638 for information.
Coming up
Kammerer speaks
Farmville Public Library and the May Museum will host Roger Kammerer at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the museum, 3802 S. Main St., as part of its Coffee & History series. Kammerer, an author, artist and historian, will tell stories from his book “Forgotten Tales of North Carolina.” Call 753-3355.
Farmville seniors
The Farmville Senior Council will host its first restaurant fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mo’s Southwest Grill, 610 Red Banks Road. The council will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Soup Kitchen, at 3492 S. Walnut St., Farmville. The group is open to ages 60 and older. Morning transportation is provided to and from the Senior Centerr. Call 714-5930 or 558-7788.
Health workshop
A “Living Healthy with Chronic Disease” workshop will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday-Feb. 27 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. This six-week workshop is free, meets once a week and will help participants manage their chronic disease. Call 752-1717 to register.
Horticulture Zombies
Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott will present “Horticultural Zombies — How to Recognize and Dispatch” at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets available at Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 252-902-1709 for more information.
Outdoor Expo
The Carolina Outdoor Expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. The event will include seminars from saltwater and freshwater fishing guides as well as hunting experts. It will feature outdoor sports vendors with the latest in hunting and fishing products. Weekend admission is $10 for adults and $25 for families. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. Visit carolinaoutdoorexpo.com.
School tours
Pitt County Parents for Public Schools will hold guided tours of each Pitt County school Jan. 29-Feb. 19. The tours will introduce parents to programs available for students at the facilities. Visit ppspittcounty.org for dates, times and more information.
Genealogy meeting
The Wilson County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, at the Register of Deeds office, 101 Goldsboro St., Wilson. Lisa J. Stith, register of deeds of Wilson County, will be presenting “What you can find at the Register of Deeds.” The group will be looking at deed records, birth and death records, marriage licenses, grave removal records and survey plats. Access the building off of Goldsboro Street at 6:40 p.m. On-street parking is available at no charge. All attending will be able to do research during this meeting. WCGS meetings are open to the public at no charge. For more information visit https://wcgs.org.
