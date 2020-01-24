Today
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Call 327-8208.
Book sale
The Friends of the Brown Library will host its annual book sale starting 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Washington Civic Center, 110 Gladden St. It continues from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hold auditions at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday for “night, Mother,” a drama. There are two female roles, one designed for ages 50 and older and one for ages 25 and older. The show will be performed March 12-15. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Coming up
Night to shine
“A Night to Shine,” a prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people with special needs, is seeking men to volunteer as prom dates for the second annual event, to be held Feb. 7 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road., Winterville. A volunteer training session will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Covenant Building A, Room 204. The prom is also seeking financial contributions and donations for gift bags for the event’s 200 guests. Visit www.covenant.cc/prom or email melissan@covenant.cc or call 355-0124, Ext. 3004.
Voter mobilization
A voter forum will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is presented by Greater Diversity News and Pitt County Historically Black Colleges and Universities Coalition. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Dr. Everett B. Ward, president of the National PanHellenic Council will speak. Admission is free. Registration is at http://greaterdiversity.com/actc-forum-2020.
Food giveaway
Project Anna will have a food giveaway for families on Monday at 120 S. Skinner St. Intake 8-9:30 a.m. to drop off a large, sturdy box or container. Wear purple for a free gift! Call or text 717-7211.
Genealogy meeting
The Wilson County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Register of Deeds office, 101 Goldsboro St., Wilson. Lisa J. Stith, register of deeds of Wilson County, will be presenting “What you can find at the Register of Deeds.” The group will be looking at deed records, birth and death records, marriage licenses, grave removal records and survey plats. Access the building off of Goldsboro Street at 6:40 p.m. On-street parking is available at no charge. All attending will be able to do research during this meeting. For information visit https://wcgs.org.
Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith and state Sen. Don Davis will host a town hall listening session from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the auditorium of PCC’s Walter and Marie Williams Building, 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville. Topics of discussion will include the state budget, Medicaid expansion and current and upcoming legislation. The event is open to the public.
Second chance
The Pitt County Second Chance Alliance will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at New Dimensions Community Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. Visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.
Citizen recognition
The Greenville Human Relations Council is accepting nominations for the City’s Forty-Ninth Annual Award Ceremony and Reception. Nominations are due by Feb. 2 for the Best-Irons Humanitarian Award and other honors. The event will be at the Hilton Greenville at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Visit coghrc.greenvillenc.gov.
Concert in the Dark
The Blind Center will be host its Concert in the Dark featuring Molasses Creek 6-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, featuring Molasses Creek. The show features heavy hors d’oeuvres and a blindfold to enjoy the music as if you were blind. Tickets are $40 at www.theblindcenter.org or at The Blind Center, 221 N. Harvey St. Washington). Call 252-946-6208.
