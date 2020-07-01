School meals
Pitt County Schools is moving to a midday pickup of two meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at sites throughout the county starting on Monday. Meals will no longer be delivered. Grab-and-go meals include same-day lunch and breakfast for the next day. Service will continue through Aug. 6 at most sites. Times at some pickup locations may vary. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for sites and schedules. The program is free for any child 18 or under. It is not limited to Pitt County residents.
Independence Day
City of Greenville offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. Friday sanitation routes will run today. The city’s July 4 celebration will not be held this year, nor will the Greenville Industrial-Eppes High Alumni Association 41st school reunion originally slated for July 3-5. City offices will reopen on July 6 but will continue with a modified schedule. Facilities are open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. When possible, members of the public are still asked to conduct business online or by phone. Examples of services that can be conducted online include payments, parking permit requests, building, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing permit applications, employment applications, and building inspection requests. Visit https://greenvillenc.gov/.
Parent survey
Pitt County Schools is surveying parents and students to gather input on concerns regarding learning and safety as the system prepares for the upcoming academic year. The Road to Reopening Schools 2020 survey is available at the Pitt County Schools website, www.pitt.k12.nc.us. Click the “COVID-19 Road to Reopening” link in the main navigation menu to participate.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
Fireworks sale
The Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville is holding its annual fireworks sale beside Parker’s Barbecue on Memorial Drive in Greenville through July 4. Proceeds support church outreach. Call 252-702-5410.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
