Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Golden Jackpot
The Greenville Museum of Art will host its Golden Jackpot Raffle at 6 p.m. today during a Facebook Live event at facebook.com/NCGMoA/. Tickets are available for $50 each or five tickets for $200 at www.gmoa.org or by calling 758-1946. The winner keeps a third of the proceeds with the remaining two-thirds going to the museum. Other prizes ranging from $15 to $300 in value will be awarded.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling is restarting has FreeCycle Fridays program after halting operations March 20 because of COVID-19. The program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. Once posted, the items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. The items can be repurposed and reduce the amount of waste Pitt County transfers to landfills annually. Going forward all participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, don’t come to pick up items. To learn more about visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return on from 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Shelter lunches
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., has altered its schedule but is open for the homeless. The center, which has about 50 residents, is seeking groups or individuals to donate bag lunches. Call Kimberly Pontarelli or Charles Young at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunity shelter.org or cyoung@greenville communityshelter.org. Donations are tax-deductible