Carpool Cinema
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema from 8:30-10 p.m. today at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. The featured film will be “SHAZAM!” (Rated PG-13). There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Greenway Cleanup
Restoring Another Waterway (RAW) is hosting at greenway clean up event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Greenville Town Common. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, although donations are highly appreciated. Please bring your own mask. If you are unable to find one please let us know. For more information or to donate to our cause contact r.a.w.greenville@gmail.com.
Prayer walk
The Pitt County Community Prayer Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will begin at Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
Camp, Cook, Play
The Farmville Public Library will present “Camp, Cook, Play!” a virtual cooking class for children in kindergarten through fifth grade starting at 11 a.m. on July 16 with a ZOOM livestream. Subsequent classes will be recorded and shared weekly through Aug. 20. Led by Pitt County Extension EFNEP Youth Coordinator Makeema Ross, the classes will focus on simple and healthy snacks. Register by 5 p.m. on Sunday by contacting cwidney@farmvillenc.gov or calling 252-753-3355, as space is limited. A helpful kit and ingredients will be provided for all recipes. A survey and pre-class evaluation will be collected at the time of the first pick-up. Funds for the camp are provided by Farmville Public Library’s “Growing a Healthy Farmville” program and the North Carolina Extension Service.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don’t participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
Fall prevention
The Pitt County Council on Aging is seeking Greenville homeowners, age 55 and older, who are at risk for falls, are fearful of falling, or who have fallen. The goal is to facilitate suitable living environments to enable adults to live safer and more independently in their current home. For more information, call the Council on Aging at 752-1717.
