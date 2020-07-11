Blood drive
The Pitt County GOP is sponsoring a blood drive with The Blood Connection from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at 200 E. Arlington Blvd. All donors will receive a $10 gift card plus a free COVID-19 antibody test. For each donor, a $10 donation will be given to the James and Connie Maynard Hospital. Blood donations will remain in Pitt County and will serve those in need in our community. All are welcome to come. Please call 252-364-2324 to schedule an appointment and let us know of any questions.
Street closure
Ficklen Street will close to traffic beginning Monday to allow for continued construction on the Town Creek Culvert stormwater infrastructure project, the City of Greenville announced. The street, which is located between Eighth and Ninth Streets and intersects with Dickinson Avenue, is scheduled to be closed for approximately three months. Motorists should utilize Ninth Street to access the area. Currently, the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle remains closed along with Eight Street as part of the project. The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to reopen in August. For more information visit tcc.greenvillenc.gov or call (252) 329-4131.
Time 2 Run
It’s Time 2 Run, a socially distanced 5K, will be be held starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. The run will take place on a series of scenic and easy trails. Participants must register online. To comply with group size limits, participants will select a 15-minute starting window corral during registration. Faster runners: please select one of the earlier corrals. Visit runtheeast/races or https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Grifton/ATimetoRun5K
Testing sites
Seven free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County through August. Individuals will be tested in their cars but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 252-902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Locations and days include:
Monday: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
Tuesday: Bethel Elementary School, 152 E. Washington St.
Wednesday: G.R. Whitfield School, 4839 School Road, Grimesland
Thursday: Ayden Middle School, 192 W. Third St.
Friday: Winterville Fire Department, 2593 N. Railroad St.
Monday-Friday: J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd.
All sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
Human trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting virtual training courses in July and August. The live classes are free and available online. Registration is available at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
How does porn cause harm? is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. The class covers how porn contributes to many societal issues that facilitate and normalizes the exploitation of people.
Labor trafficking in the U.S. is set for 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it.
