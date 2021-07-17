Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. today.
Ballroom dance
USA Dance of Greenville is scheduled to return 7-10 p.m. today at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission for the ballroom dance event is $10. No partner is needed. Additional dates are Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs Movies on the Lawn series will show “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) at 7:30 p.m. today outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. The series is free and open to the public. Movies play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center or in any of the campus lots.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday in the Park
The British Invaders will perform at 7 p.m. during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. A beer garden will be available.
Health ministry
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will hold its fifth annual health ministry at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The theme is “Self-care during COVID.” The guest speaker is Sean Humphrey, a social worker and faculty member at East Carolina University. Call 916-6409 for information or email renewmindhealthcoach@gmail.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 E. Bear Grass Road, 2-6 p.m., Sunday.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday.
Free Gospel Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Monday.
St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., Greenville, 3-7 p.m., Monday.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Golden K
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville will host Randy Gentry, director of Pitt County Emergency Management, at its meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. All are welcome. For further information about the meeting or the Golden K Kiwanis, call 252-367-8310.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Medication Safety presented by Walgreens Pharmacy 3-4 p.m. Monday. Seating limited.{
Hymnology classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 21-Aug. 25.
Gardening Class: Let’s Talk Houseplants, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.