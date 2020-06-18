Greenville Fourth canceled
The City of Greenville announced Wednesday it canceling its annual Independence Day Celebration, held annually on July 4 at the Town Common. The event usually attracts thousands to enjoy a day of music and events and a night capped with fireworks.
“It is unfortunate that we are having to cancel this year’s July 4th celebration,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “We know how much families look forward to this event, and city staff explored numerous options for going through with the festivities.
“Ultimately, the health of our residents and visitors is our top priority, and we were not confident that we could comply with the state’s COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions considering the crowd that this event usually attracts.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for one of the best Independence Day celebrations in the state.”
City officials are continuing to explore alternative ways of recognizing the holiday.
Pirate Nation Gives
East Carolina University will hold its fourth annual day of giving on Wednesday. Initially scheduled for March, Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event. Last year’s event raised more than $805,000.
In addition to continuing to support student emergency funds, the university has designated several priorities for this year’s effort including:
The Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, which plays an essential role in supporting ECU’s students of color.
Beacon scholarships, which provide $1,000 for up to 500 students each fall.
Athletic scholarships, which this year will have to provide for an extra year of eligibility for deserving student-athletes whose seasons ended prematurely due the pandemic.
The event runs from midnight to midnight on Wednesday. Donations can be made at ecu.edu/piratenationgives or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
A jewelry class will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Cost is $5.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Community Shred Event will be held 10 a.m. to noon on June 29. Five boxes or bags maximum per person. No three-ring binders. Residential customers only.
A trip to Savannah, Ga., is set for Oct. 15-17. Eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House and Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, tour Savannah, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, watch a show at the Historic Savannah Theater.
A blood drive will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 9. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every donation. Additionally a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation.