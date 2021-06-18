Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held 6-9 p.m. today at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Health needs survey
Today is the last day to participate in the Pitt County Community Health Needs Assessment conducted jointly by the Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners For Health. Data will be used to develop a community health improvement plan. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW for English and redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=YDLYHLEDL3 for Spanish.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Between Riverside & Crazy” from 6-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-noon Satudray. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or the following locations:
Walstonburg Fire Department, 409 N. Wilson St., (N.C. 91), 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m. Sunday
First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 2-6 p.m., Monday.
Walk This Weigh
The LiveWell 4 Life Facebook community will kick off the summer at 9 a.m. Saturday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Walk This Weigh, the group’s first in-person event, will feature two hours of walking and running, along with prize drawings. Visit www.kptonline.com or call 364-2806.
In The Black Pop-up
Greenville Minority and Women Business Enterprise initiative will host several events Saturday to mark Juneteenth as part of its In the Black celebration. The Business Pop-up will run 11:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Evans and Fifth Streets. Live on the Block with GTAC and the African American Cultural Trail is set for 2:30 p.m. at 629 Albemarle Ave., and an open house for the new Shared Kitchen Space Commissary will be at 3 p.m. at 804 W. Fifth St.
Juneteenth celebration
The Ambassadors of 252 will host a Juneteenth celebration 3-8 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds featuring food trucks, karaoke, music from the 90s and more! Information available at eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-90s-festival-tickets-154863618251?aff=ebdssbeac.
High school internship
The Institute on the Constitution is offering a high school summer internship program for students interested in learning about the “American View” of law and government, motivated to help preserve the republic and seeking to develop new skills and experience for their portfolio. It offers credits toward graduation. Visit usccourse.instituteonthe constitution.com/intern-app for details.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032’s weekly Saturday night Bingo returns this week at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m. “To all our faithful customers, come on out and enjoy a night full of fun and excitement and win, win, win!”
Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Contact of Ben Reed with Americas Boating Club/Tar River Sail & Power Squadron at benreed@suddenlink.net or 975-8110.