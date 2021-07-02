Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Market on the Square
Winterville’s Market on the Square, scheduled from 4-8 p.m. today at 252 Main St., has a “Happy Birthday USA Cookout” theme. In addition to vendors, the market will include live music, free hot dogs and miniature American flags, along with an inflatable trampoline for kids. Visit www.facebook.com/WintervilleMarket.
Farmville Fourth
Farmville will celebrate Independence Day starting at 11 a.m. Saturday with a People-Powered Patriotic Parade at 11 a.m. The event is open to walkers, bike riders, strollers, skateboarders, roller skaters and others. Prizes will be awarded to adults and children for best costume and most original people-powered vehicle. Email info@farmvillencchamber.org or call 753-4671. A celebration scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m. at the Town Common will include live music by P&J Saxophone Ensemble, games and fireworks. Sales of hot dogs and drinks will benefit the parks and recreation football program.
Greenville Fourth
The city will celebrate from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Presented by Hastings Ford, the event will include food vendors, a beer garden and musical entertainment. Performers at the amphitheater stage will include Sensory Expressions, featuring steel drums and Caribbean music, followed by classic rock and original music by headliner The Chuck Phillips Band of Washington, N.C. The fireworks finale will begin at dusk. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m on July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 847-7867.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.