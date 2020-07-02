Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Bone Appetit
Famiglia’s Restaurant, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, will donate a portion of all proceeds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina. The money will support the care of the homeless and neglected pets until they find they are adopted. Stop by to take out with friends or family, eat some great food, and give back to the animals in need. Mention the fundraiser to your server.
Camp, Cook, Play
The Farmville Public Library will present “Camp, Cook, Play!” a virtual cooking class for children in kindergarten through fifth grade starting at 11 a.m. on July 16 with a ZOOM livestream. Subsequent classes will be recorded and shared weekly through Aug. 20. Led by Pitt County Extension EFNEP Youth Coordinator Makeema Ross, the classes will focus on simple and healthy snacks. Register by 5 p.m. on July 12 by contacting cwidney@farmvillenc.gov or calling 753-3355, as space is limited. A helpful kit and ingredients will be provided for all recipes.
Frequency changes
The broadcast frequencies for WCTI-TV (ABC 12) and WNCT-TV (CBS/CW 9) are set to change by July 3 and viewers who access these channels over the air will have to rescan their antennas to receive the signals. The stations are among nearly 1,000 nationwide that are transitioning to new frequencies to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. To rescan, viewers will need their TV remote control or analog TV converter box to choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers). Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan. For further assistance, visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the consumer help line at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.
Chlorine conversion
Greenville Utilities has temporarily changed the disinfectant used in the water treatment process from chloramines to chlorine through July 27. Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and reduce the level of byproducts regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection, but state guidelines recommend switching back to free chlorine for a period of time to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria. During the temporary switch, customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. The mild chlorine taste and smell is normal and poses no health risk. Most customers will not need to take any precautions. People and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water should continue to take the same precautions.
Fall prevention
The Pitt County Council on Aging is seeking Greenville homeowners age 55 and older who are at risk for falls, are fearful of falling, or who have fallen. The goal is to facilitate suitable living environments to enable adults to live safer and more independently in their current home. Call 752-1717.
Blood drive
A blood drive will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 9. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every blood donation. Additionally, a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation.
