G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Burgers for JOY
Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, 3700 S. Memorial Drive, is hosting a burger sale to benefit JOY Soup Kitchen. For every Andy’s cheeseburger combo sold from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, the restaurant will donate the same meal to be served at the soup kitchen. Call Highway 55 at 355-7627 or visit .facebook.com/joysoupkitchen.
Street closure
Ficklen Street closed to traffic Monday to allow for continued construction on the Town Creek Culvert stormwater infrastructure project. The street is scheduled to be closed for approximately three months. Motorists should use Ninth Street to access the area. The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle remains closed along with Eight Street. The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to reopen in August. For more information visit tcc.greenvillenc.gov or call (252) 329-4131.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema Fridays through Aug. 7. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. The scheduled includes: “Moana,” July 24 at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road; “Sonic the Hedgehog,” July 31 at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road; and “Aladdin,” Aug. 7 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Time 2 Run
It’s Time 2 Run, a socially distanced 5K, will be be held starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. The run will take place on a series of scenic and easy trails. Participants must register online. To comply with group size limits, participants will select a 15-minute starting window corral during registration. Faster runners: please select one of the earlier corrals. Visit runtheeast/races or https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Grifton/ATimetoRun5K
Summer meals
Pitt County Schools Nutrition Program is distributing meals for breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at sites throughout the county. Meals will no longer be delivered. Grab-and-go meals include same-day lunch and breakfast for the next day. Service will continue through Aug. 6 at most sites. Times at some pickup locations may vary. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for sites and schedules. The program is free for any child 18 or under. It is not limited to Pitt County residents.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is scheduled for Aug. 8-Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Individuals and organizations may purchase a flag for $35 to be displayed in honor or in memory of any hero, from family to military service members or medical personnel. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.