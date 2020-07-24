Food Distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road, will hold its monthly food distribution 5-7 p.m. today. Gates open at 4 p.m. This is a drive-through event. Contact Larry Chance at 252-327-8208.
Ciao Down!
Cucina LaMantia, 3700 S. Memorial Drive, and Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina are holding a Mafioso meatball sub lunch box sale to support Cancer Services. Pre-order lunch boxes by today and pick them up at Cucina LaMantia between 11 a.m.and 1 p.m. on Monday. Cost is $10. Order online at cancerservicesofeasternnc.org/our-events or call 561-5351.
COVID Testing
State Rep. Kandie Smith announced that she and state Sen. Don Davis, in partnership with Vidant Health, will host free COVID-19 testing 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. The testing will be completed by trained Vidant team members, with volunteers from the church offering organizational support. Volunteers also will be on hand to assist with voter registration efforts and will be providing some 200 produce boxes that were donated by the Greenville Produce Co. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The COVID-19 tests will be provided for free and registration is not required. Organizers encourage individuals hoping to get a test to arrive early, as the event will conclude at 1 p.m. sharp.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema Fridays through Aug. 7. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. The scheduled includes: “Moana,” July 24 at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road; “Sonic the Hedgehog,” July 31 at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road; and “Aladdin,” Aug. 7 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Time 2 Run
It’s Time 2 Run, a socially distanced 5K, will be be held starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday at A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. The run will take place on a series of scenic and easy trails. Participants must register online. To comply with group size limits, participants will select a 15-minute starting window corral during registration. Faster runners: please select one of the earlier corrals. Visit runtheeast/races or https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Grifton/ATimetoRun5K
Gospel concert
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host the southern gospel group the Dixie Melody Boys at 7 p.m. Sunday. Face masks will be provided and physical distancing will be maintained.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
The Senior Fan Program offers box fans to people over 60 who have no air conditioning or are unable to afford utilities and have not received a fan in the last two years. Picture ID is required.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 29-Sept 2. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Dementia Care Rotation Station will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4. First rotation begins at 1 p.m. Second rotation begins at 2:30 p.m.
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.{
Free Blood Pressure Screenings, noon, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Send public service announcements and other community news to community@reflector.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.