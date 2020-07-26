School registration
Pitt County Schools is asking all families who plan to attend public schools starting Aug. 17 to register children no later than Monday for online instruction or modified in-person classes. Registration will help the school system ensure that staffing, scheduling and transportation can be accurately planned and activated before the beginning of school. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us and click “COVID-19” road to reopening for the form and further information, or visit any individual school website.
Street closures
Scheduled railroad track maintenance will impact traffic flow on several streets in Greenville beginning Monday. The work is being conducted by CSX to replace sections of track and railroad ties. Detours will be posted for motorists. Each closure is expected to last 3-5 days. Following is a list of affected streets and the dates when work will begin.
Monday: N.C. 903 at N.C. 11
Tuesday: Staton Road and Greene Street
Wednesday: Belvoir Highway and Airport Road
Thursday: West Third Street, West Fourth Street, West Fifth Street, Howell Street and Arlington Boulevard between Evans Street and Hooker Road.
Gospel concert
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host the southern gospel group the Dixie Melody Boys at 7 p.m. today. Face masks will be provided and physical distancing will be maintained.
Testing sites
Seven free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County through Aug 14. Individuals will be tested in their cars but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 252-902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Locations and days include:
Monday: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
Tuesday: Bethel Elementary School, 152 E. Washington St.
Wednesday: G.R. Whitfield School, 4839 School Road, Grimesland
Thursday: Ayden Middle School, 192 W. Third St.
Friday: Winterville Fire Department, 2593 N. Railroad St.
Monday-Friday: J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd.
All the above sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A walk-up only site will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Greenville Housing Authority Moyewood Center, 1710 W. Third St.
An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
The Senior Fan Program offers box fans to people over 60 who have no air conditioning or are unable to afford utilities and have not received a fan in the last two years. Picture ID is required.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 29-Sept 2. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Dementia Care Rotation Station will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4. First rotation begins at 1 p.m. Second rotation begins at 2:30 p.m.
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings, noon, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Road to Resources: Medicare 101, Understanding the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The class is free, but seating is limited.
Free Hearing Screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Aug 18. Drop-ins welcome.{/li}{/ul}
