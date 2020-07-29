Incarceration prevention
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry event at noon on Saturday outside at St. John’s Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will feature several area ministers and law enforcement officers as well as door prizes. The event will be follow social distancing guidelines and include lunch.
Street closures
Scheduled railroad track maintenance will impact traffic flow on several streets in Greenville this week. This work is being conducted by CSX to replace sections of track and railroad ties. Detours will be posted to divert motorists around the closed areas. Each closure is expected to last 3-5 days. Following is a list of affected streets: N.C. 903 at N.C. 11; Staton Road and Greene Street; Belvoir Highway and Airport Road; West Third Street, West Fourth Street, West Fifth Street, Howell Street and Arlington Boulevard between Evans Street and Hooker Road.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema Fridays through Aug. 7. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. The scheduled includes: “Sonic the Hedgehog,” July 31 at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road; and “Aladdin,” Aug. 7 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
The Senior Fan Program offers box fans to people over 60 who have no air conditioning or are unable to afford utilities and have not received a fan in the last two years. Picture ID is required.
Dementia Care Rotation Station will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4. First rotation begins at 1 p.m. Second rotation begins at 2:30 p.m.
Matter of Balance Class 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday Aug. 5-28. Learn to set goals for increasing activity, exercise to increase strength and balance.
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings, noon, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Road to Resources: Medicare 101, Understanding the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The class is free, but seating is limited.
Free Hearing Screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Aug 18. Drop-ins welcome.
Landscaping in Small Spaces/Container Gardening will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20. It allows adults to achieve hearty laughter without involving cognitive thought.
Free Physical Therapy Screening, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20.
Making Jewelry: Macramé Earrings will be 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
Matter of Balance Class, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 5-28. Participants will learn to set goals for increasing activity, exercise to increase strength and balance, and more.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers via Zoom 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 2. Attend from the privacy and comfort of your home. Contact Tamyra Jovel at 974.1837 or Brandie Garner at 974.1854 for information or to register. Pre-registration required by Aug. 31.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
{/li}{/ul}
E-mail community news announcements to community@reflector.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.