Farmville Fourth
Farmville will celebrate Independence Day starting at 11 a.m. today with a People-Powered Patriotic Parade at 11 a.m. The event is open to walkers, bike riders, strollers, skateboarders, roller skaters and others. Prizes will be awarded to adults and children for best costume and most original people-powered vehicle. Email info@farmvillencchamber.org or call 753-4671. A celebration scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m. at the Town Common will include live music by P&J Saxophone Ensemble, games and fireworks. Sales of hot dogs and drinks will benefit the parks and recreation football program.
Greenville Fourth
The city will celebrate from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Presented by Hastings Ford, the event will include food vendors, a beer garden and musical entertainment. Performers at the amphitheater stage will include Sensory Expressions, featuring steel drums and Caribbean music, followed by classic rock and original music by headliner The Chuck Phillips Band of Washington, N.C. The fireworks finale will begin at dusk. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 will host bingo tonight at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will host its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays July 10-31 outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. Movies will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. Movie include “Frozen II” on July 10, “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) on July 17, “Madagascar” on July 24 and “Soul” on July 31. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.
CRT discussion
Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, formerly known as the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party, will be holding its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. There will be a presentation followed by a discussion about critical race theory. Contact Karen at 286-7015 for more information.
Med instead of meds
A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 22. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.
Pool hours
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, is open 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available for individuals and families. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Guest speaker
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., will host guest speaker Jasmin Sculark at 9 a.m. and noon today. Services are held in-person and online at kccfamily.com.