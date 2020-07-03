Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Collard Festival canceled
Ayden Collard Festival organizers this week announced they have canceled year’s events, scheduled for Sept. 10-13 in downtown. The festival board of directors made the decision due to health and safety concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival,” an announcement said. “We will be back next year and appreciate everyone’s understanding.” The festival, known for its annual collard eating contest, started in 1975.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting several virtual training courses in July and August. The live classes are free and available online. Registration is available through the the groups website at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
Human Trafficking 101 is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday. The class explains human trafficking, why is it prevalent in North Carolina, how to identify red flags and warning signs in a potential victim, and how to report it.
How does porn cause harm? is set for 2 p.m. July 22. The class covers how porn contributes to many societal issues that facilitate and normalizes the exploitation of people.
Labor trafficking in the U.S. is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 3. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it.
Bone Appetit
Famiglia’s Restaurant, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, will donate a portion of all proceeds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina. The money will support the care of the homeless and neglected pets until they find they are adopted. Stop by to take out with friends or family, eat some great food, and give back to the animals in need. Mention the fundraiser to your server.
Independence Day
City of Greenville offices will be closed on today in observance of Independence Day. Friday sanitation routes ran on Wednesday. The city’s July 4 celebration will not be held this year, nor will the Greenville Industrial-Eppes High Alumni Association 41st school reunion slated for July 3-5. City offices will reopen on July 6 but will continue with a modified schedule. Facilities are open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. When possible, members of the public are still asked to conduct business online or by phone. Visit https://greenvillenc.gov/.
Parent Survey
Pitt County Schools is surveying parents and students to gather input on concerns regarding learning and safety as the system prepares for the upcoming academic year. The Road to Reopening Schools 2020 survey is available at www.pitt.k12.nc.us. Click the “COVID-19 Road to Reopening” link in the main navigation menu.
Fireworks sale
The Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville is holding its annual fireworks sale beside Parker’s Barbecue on Memorial Drive in Greenville through July 4. Proceeds support church outreach. Call 252-702-5410.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
