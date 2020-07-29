Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting the virtual training course, Labor trafficking in the U.S., at 2 p.m. on Monday. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it. The live class is free and available online. Registration is available at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Summer meals
Pitt County Schools Nutrition Program is distributing meals for breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at sites throughout the county. Grab-and-go meals include same-day lunch and breakfast for the next day. Service will continue through Aug. 6 at most sites. Times at some pickup locations may vary. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for sites and schedules. The program is free for any child 18 or under. It is not limited to Pitt County residents.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is scheduled for Aug. 8-Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Individuals and organizations may purchase a flag for $35 to be displayed in honor or in memory of any hero, from family to military service members or medical personnel. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.