Concerts canceled
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks department has canceled all performances of the 2020 Sunday in the Park Concert Series. The announcement was posted Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page. It said the decision was based on uncertainties about mass gathering limitations and their impact on crowds at the Town Common. The department was attempting to schedule concerts into the fall. The series has only been occasionally silenced by weather in its decades-long history. While paused for 2020, music will return to the amphitheater stage when holding such events are feasible, the announcement said.
Incarceration prevention
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry event at noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, outside at St. John’s Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will feature several area ministers and law enforcement officers as well as door prizes. The event will be follow social distancing guidelines and include lunch.
Street closures
Scheduled railroad track maintenance will impact traffic flow on several streets in Greenville into next week. This work is being conducted by CSX to replace sections of track and railroad ties. Detours will be posted to divert motorists around the closed areas. Each closure is expected to last 3-5 days. Following is a list of affected streets: N.C. 903 at N.C. 11; Staton Road and Greene Street; Belvoir Highway and Airport Road; West Third Street, West Fourth Street, West Fifth Street, Howell Street and Arlington Boulevard between Evans Street and Hooker Road.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema Fridays through Aug. 7. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. The scheduled includes: “Sonic the Hedgehog,” July 31 at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road; and “Aladdin,” Aug. 7 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting the virtual training course, Labor trafficking in the U.S., at 2 p.m. on Monday. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it. The live class is free and available online. Registration is available at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
City pool
Staff at the Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., will provide information about plans to build a new facility and seek feedback from 1:30 to 4:30 at the pool today and Sunday. Proposed location include Thomas Foreman Park and Albemarle Avenue. The facility would have a competition lap pool, a separate zero-depth entry recreation pool with a play structure, shade structures, changing rooms and perhaps a concession area. The design and construction of the project is expected to cost $3.5 million. The pool is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Price is $1.50 a day.
