Greenway Cleanup
Restoring Another Waterway (RAW) is hosting at greenway clean up event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Town Common. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, although donations are highly appreciated. Please bring your own mask. If you are unable to find one please let us know. For more information or to donate to our cause contact r.a.w.greenville@gmail.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
A fall gardening class will be held 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. Learn the whats, whys and hows from Hannah Smith, Extension Agent with the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Agency.
A blood drive will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every donation. Additionally a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 29-Sept 2. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Dementia Care Rotation Station will be held on Aug. 4. First rotation begins at 1 p.m. Second rotation begins at 2:30 p.m.
The Virtual Dementia Tour will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Laughter Yoga will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20. It allows adults to achieve hearty laughter without involving cognitive thought.
A trip to Savannah, Ga., is set for Oct. 15-17. Eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House and Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, tour Savannah, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, watch a show at the Historic Savannah Theater.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has limited operations at the main library and all branch locations except Bethel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Bethel will offer curbside pickup 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Libraries will be open for grab and go service: dropping off, searching and checking out materials. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time at the main library and four at branch libraries. Patrons must be 12 years old or older to enter. No public computer access and no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville and Bethel. Curbside service at the Main Library will be suspended. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home.
Farmville Library
Farmville Public Library has reopened with several measures to promote a safety for patrons and staff. All items should continue to be returned to the outside book drop, which is available 24/7. Curbside service will still be available for patrons who would like to pick up requested materials outside during the operating hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors are encouraged wear a cloth face covering, wait in line at least 6 feet away from others, and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. For more information visit www.farmvillelibrary.org, follow the library on social media, call 753-3355 or email library@farmvillenc.gov.
Parent Survey
Pitt County Schools is surveying parents and students to gather input on concerns regarding learning and safety as the system prepares for the upcoming academic year. The Road to Reopening Schools 2020 survey is available at the Pitt County Schools website, www.pitt.k12.nc.us. Click the “COVID-19 Road to Reopening” link in the main navigation menu to participate.
Send public service announcements and community happenings to community@reflector.com.