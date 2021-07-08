Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat. Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthe garden21.eventbrite.com.
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Drive-in movie
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., will show Disney’s “Soul” as a drive-in movie at 9 p.m. on Friday. The event is hosted by the S3 StudentMin as a fundraiser to benefit the homeless. Tickets are $3 per person, and concessions will open at 8:30 p.m. Visit kccfamily.com to purchase tickets.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Distributions are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Women’s fellowship
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will host its women’s fellowship anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “The Choice Is Yours.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 252-847-7867.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Self-esteem project
Richelle Smallwood of Providential Care Center of Mental Wellness will host a free launch party for a self-esteem program called Lost and Found at noon on July 31 at the Hilton Greenville. Community leaders, school administrators and organizations that work with youth are encouraged to RSVP at www.myprovidentialcare.com.