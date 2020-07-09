Blood drive
A blood drive will be held at the Council on Aging from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Senior Center, 551 County Home Road. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every blood donation. Additionally a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation.
Street closure
Ficklen Street will close to traffic beginning Monday to allow for continued construction on the Town Creek Culvert stormwater infrastructure project, the City of Greenville announced. The street, which is located between Eighth and Ninth Streets and intersects with Dickinson Avenue, is scheduled to be closed for approximately three months. Motorists should utilize Ninth Street to access the area. Currently, the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle remains closed along with Eight Street as part of the project. The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to reopen in August. For more information visit tcc.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4131.
Camp, Cook, Play
The Farmville Public Library will present “Camp, Cook, Play!” a virtual cooking class for children in kindergarten through fifth grade starting at 11 a.m. on July 16 with a ZOOM livestream. Subsequent classes will be recorded and shared weekly through Aug. 20. Led by Pitt County Extension EFNEP Youth Coordinator Makeema Ross, the classes will focus on simple and healthy snacks. Register by 5 p.m. on July 12 by contacting cwidney@farmvillenc.gov or calling 252-753-3355, as space is limited. A helpful kit and ingredients will be provided for all recipes. A survey and pre-class evaluation will be collected at the time of the first pick-up. Funds for the camp are provided by Farmville Public Library’s “Growing a Healthy Farmville” program and the North Carolina Extension Service.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
GREAT Buses
The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus service hours of operation are now 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. There is currently no Saturday service, and buses are not running from 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m each day so they can be cleaned. GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place.
There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
Riders of the GREAT transit system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Send public service announcements and other community news items to community@reflector.com.