Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host Teen Science Cafes at 5:30 p.m. today and June 15. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Registration is required. Visit atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will host cyber-security expert Doug Gould beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Parkers Barbecue on Memorial Drive. Gould will speak about election integrity. The title of his presentation is “2020 Election Fraud.” Contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 1. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver burnout assessments: 10 a.m. to noon today.
Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 8.
Genealogy for beginners: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 and 17.
Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 14.
Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.
Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 17.
Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by June 15, which is the first meet of the season. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqué, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $10, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.