Business after hours
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will host a business after hours at 5 p.m. today at the Pocket Park off of Lee Street behind Town Hall in downtown. The event will feature, networking, finger foods from local restaurants and the town manager on guitar.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet 7 p.m. today to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha Partington, a licensed substance abuse counselor, trainer and advocate will lead the discussion. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to register for the Zoom meeting. Email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and information.
Market on the Square
Winterville’s Market on the Square has rescheduled its return to 252 Main St. for 4-8 p.m. today with a touch-a-truck theme and live music by Patrick Reid. Additional events are planned for July 1 and Aug. 3. Visit facebook.com/wintervillemarket.
Learn to quilt
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Cost is $10 in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments or visit Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., Friday.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Town Hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold his second quarterly virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday. He will give updates on his activity in the House of Representatives and welcomes all Pitt County residents to bring their comments and questions. Register for the event at bit.ly/3zc8QR7 or by calling (919) 733-5757.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
{ul}{li}Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 14.{/li}{li}Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.{/li}{li}Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 17.{/li}{/ul}
